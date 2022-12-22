FGFTReb
STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Policelli331-80-01-14113
Sarvan284-82-20-10213
Fitzmorris262-44-42-2238
Roberts121-20-00-1233
Stephenson-Moore404-147-72-43016
Onyekonwu283-82-21-30411
Pettway275-70-01-60210
Muratori60-10-01-1040
Totals20020-5215-158-3281964

Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Onyekonwu 3-6, Sarvan 3-7, Roberts 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Policelli 1-6, Fitzmorris 0-1, Pettway 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fitzmorris 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Onyekonwu 5, Policelli 3, Fitzmorris 2, Pettway, Roberts, Sarvan).

Steals: 4 (Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris, Pettway).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell230-23-55-6223
Mitchell243-70-02-4308
Ko.Johnson152-51-10-3205
Ke.Johnson374-98-81-31218
Stevenson357-140-10-54216
Wilson213-50-00-0119
Toussaint182-76-60-31412
Wague131-20-00-2032
King80-30-00-2000
Okonkwo51-10-00-0022
Harris10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5518-218-28141675

Percentages: FG .418, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Wilson 3-3, Stevenson 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Toussaint 2-5, Ke.Johnson 2-6, Ko.Johnson 0-1, King 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Wague).

Turnovers: 8 (Bell 2, Mitchell 2, Stevenson 2, Harris, Ke.Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Ke.Johnson 3, Mitchell 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stony Brook244064
West Virginia284775

A_10,535 (14,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you