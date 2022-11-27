FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton181-61-42-5043
Felder201-10-01-4222
Bonham220-93-60-2043
Lofton347-163-40-04117
Richard263-61-20-3128
Fudge222-41-20-7036
Kugel223-60-00-0016
Jitoboh183-42-21-1048
Jones130-62-20-0022
Lane30-00-00-0010
Szymczyk20-00-00-0010
Totals20020-5813-224-2272555

Percentages: FG .345, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Fudge 4, Felder 2, Jones, Kugel, Richard).

Turnovers: 13 (Castleton 3, Jitoboh 3, Kugel 2, Lofton 2, Bonham, Felder, Richard).

Steals: 6 (Bonham, Castleton, Felder, Jones, Kugel, Richard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell151-33-42-6035
Matthews315-131-20-31113
Mitchell336-165-53-82017
Ke.Johnson212-52-20-0127
Stevenson216-80-00-71215
Toussaint192-75-61-3329
Ko.Johnson151-21-21-3023
Wague143-52-33-9128
Okonkwo101-20-01-2032
Wilson101-50-01-3112
Harris60-00-00-0010
King30-00-00-0100
Davis10-00-20-1000
Suemnick11-10-00-0003
Totals20029-6719-2612-45111984

Percentages: FG .433, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Stevenson 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Suemnick 1-1, Ke.Johnson 1-2, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Toussaint 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Matthews, Mitchell, Stevenson, Suemnick, Wague).

Turnovers: 13 (Stevenson 3, Ke.Johnson 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Davis, Ko.Johnson, Matthews, Wague).

Steals: 7 (Ko.Johnson 2, Stevenson 2, Matthews, Toussaint, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida332255
West Virginia414384

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you