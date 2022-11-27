FLORIDA (4-3)
Castleton 1-6 1-4 3, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Bonham 0-9 3-6 3, Lofton 7-16 3-4 17, Richard 3-6 1-2 8, Fudge 2-4 1-2 6, Kugel 3-6 0-0 6, Jitoboh 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-22 55.
WEST VIRGINIA (6-1)
Bell 1-3 3-4 5, Matthews 5-13 1-2 13, Mitchell 6-16 5-5 17, Ke.Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Stevenson 6-8 0-0 15, Toussaint 2-7 5-6 9, Ko.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Wague 3-5 2-3 8, Okonkwo 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-2 0, Suemnick 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-67 19-26 84.
Halftime_West Virginia 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Florida 2-17 (Richard 1-1, Fudge 1-2, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Bonham 0-4, Jones 0-4), West Virginia 7-17 (Stevenson 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Suemnick 1-1, Ke.Johnson 1-2, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Toussaint 0-3). Rebounds_Florida 22 (Fudge 7), West Virginia 45 (Wague 9). Assists_Florida 7 (Lofton 4), West Virginia 11 (Toussaint 3). Total Fouls_Florida 25, West Virginia 19.
