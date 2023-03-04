KANSAS ST. (23-7)
Key.Johnson 10-21 0-0 24, N'Guessan 3-3 1-2 7, Tomlin 2-3 2-2 6, Carter 5-12 2-2 13, Nowell 7-20 4-6 24, Greene 1-2 0-0 2, Massoud 2-4 0-0 5, Iyiola 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 9-12 81.
WEST VIRGINIA (17-13)
Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 9-11 2-2 20, Mitchell 4-7 5-6 14, Ked.Johnson 4-13 14-15 23, Stevenson 11-22 0-0 27, Suemnick 1-1 0-0 2, Toussaint 1-4 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 22-25 89.
Halftime_West Virginia 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 12-28 (Nowell 6-12, Key.Johnson 4-9, Massoud 1-3, Carter 1-4), West Virginia 7-22 (Stevenson 5-14, Ked.Johnson 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Matthews 0-1, Toussaint 0-1). Rebounds_Kansas St. 33 (Key.Johnson, Greene 6), West Virginia 29 (Matthews, Mitchell 6). Assists_Kansas St. 18 (Nowell 8), West Virginia 13 (Ked.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 22, West Virginia 14.
