FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Key.Johnson3810-210-01-62224
N'Guessan223-31-22-4027
Tomlin232-32-22-5246
Carter305-122-20-15213
Nowell397-204-61-48424
Greene241-20-02-6142
Massoud172-40-02-5035
Iyiola60-20-01-2010
Totals20030-679-1211-33182281

Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Nowell 6-12, Key.Johnson 4-9, Massoud 1-3, Carter 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Iyiola).

Turnovers: 19 (Nowell 6, Carter 5, Greene 2, N'Guessan 2, Tomlin 2, Key.Johnson, Massoud).

Steals: 10 (Nowell 6, Carter, Greene, Iyiola, Tomlin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell120-00-01-1020
Matthews409-112-23-61120
Mitchell394-75-60-60414
Ked.Johnson364-1314-151-36123
Stevenson3511-220-00-45327
Suemnick111-10-01-4002
Toussaint101-41-21-2123
Okonkwo80-10-00-1000
Ko.Johnson70-00-00-1010
Wilson10-00-00-1000
Totals20030-5922-257-29131489

Percentages: FG .508, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Stevenson 5-14, Ked.Johnson 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Matthews 0-1, Toussaint 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Ked.Johnson).

Turnovers: 16 (Stevenson 5, Ked.Johnson 4, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Matthews, Okonkwo, Wilson).

Steals: 14 (Ked.Johnson 6, Matthews 4, Stevenson 2, Mitchell, Toussaint).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.374481
West Virginia395089

