WEST VIRGINIA (5-1)
Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Matthews 5-9 3-3 14, Mitchell 6-7 4-4 16, Ke.Johnson 3-7 6-7 12, Stevenson 3-6 3-4 11, Wilson 4-6 0-0 12, Toussaint 5-7 1-4 11, Wague 2-3 1-4 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Suemnick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-51 20-28 89.
PORTLAND ST. (2-4)
Harvey 1-4 0-0 3, Parker 3-8 13-13 19, Saunders 1-2 4-6 6, Starks 2-2 2-2 6, Saterfield 2-10 2-2 8, Eyman 2-2 0-2 4, Woods 2-7 7-8 12, I.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Munson 0-1 0-2 0, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 30-38 71.
Halftime_West Virginia 53-36. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-16 (Wilson 4-5, Stevenson 2-4, Matthews 1-3, King 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2), Portland St. 5-20 (Saterfield 2-7, Kirby 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Woods 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_Starks, Saterfield. Rebounds_West Virginia 27 (Ke.Johnson 5), Portland St. 26 (Woods 5). Assists_West Virginia 20 (Matthews, Stevenson 4), Portland St. 7 (Parker 3). Total Fouls_West Virginia 28, Portland St. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.