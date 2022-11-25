FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell131-22-21-4044
Matthews285-93-30-14314
Mitchell346-74-42-42316
Ke.Johnson183-76-70-53312
Stevenson203-63-40-24311
Wilson214-60-00-02112
Toussaint205-71-40-33411
Wague122-31-42-3045
Harris100-00-01-2000
Okonkwo80-00-00-1000
Ko.Johnson60-00-00-1010
King61-20-01-1112
Davis20-10-00-0110
Suemnick21-10-00-0002
Totals20031-5120-287-27202889

Percentages: FG .608, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Wilson 4-5, Stevenson 2-4, Matthews 1-3, King 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Matthews, Mitchell, Stevenson).

Turnovers: 18 (Ke.Johnson 4, Mitchell 3, Stevenson 3, Toussaint 3, Bell 2, Matthews 2, Ko.Johnson).

Steals: 11 (Ke.Johnson 4, Stevenson 2, Wilson 2, Harris, Matthews, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harvey181-40-02-3013
Parker363-813-130-33319
Saunders181-24-60-1116
Starks172-22-20-2256
Saterfield292-102-21-1058
Eyman212-20-20-2134
Woods212-77-82-50212
I.Johnson203-62-31-1028
Kirby112-50-04-4025
Munson50-10-20-2020
Curtiss20-00-00-2000
Wood20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4730-3810-2672671

Percentages: FG .383, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Saterfield 2-7, Kirby 1-2, Harvey 1-3, Woods 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Parker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wood).

Turnovers: 23 (Starks 5, Saterfield 4, Saunders 3, Harvey 2, I.Johnson 2, Parker 2, Woods 2, Eyman, Kirby, Munson).

Steals: 8 (Woods 3, Harvey 2, Eyman, I.Johnson, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia533689
Portland St.363571

.

