FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill263-50-11-8016
T.Groves110-22-20-0052
Cortes261-44-60-2316
Sherfield296-130-01-31316
Uzan241-80-00-3232
Oweh212-83-64-6157
Bamisile195-100-01-10111
Godwin141-20-22-4052
Noland141-32-30-0014
J.Groves121-31-20-0113
Schroder41-10-01-2002
Totals20022-5912-2210-2982661

Percentages: FG .373, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Sherfield 4-9, Bamisile 1-3, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-2, Noland 0-2, Uzan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bamisile).

Turnovers: 16 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 3, Cortes 2, T.Groves 2, Godwin, Hill, Noland, Oweh, Schroder).

Steals: 4 (Oweh 3, Bamisile).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell150-21-21-3031
Matthews201-60-10-4202
Mitchell221-42-22-5234
Ke.Johnson334-78-80-33116
Stevenson3013-232-41-63234
Wilson203-40-00-2138
Toussaint191-67-80-2119
Okonkwo143-44-46-101310
Wague112-30-03-5124
Ko.Johnson60-20-00-0000
Harris41-20-00-0003
King31-10-00-1002
Suemnick30-00-20-0000
Totals20030-6424-3113-41141893

Percentages: FG .469, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Stevenson 6-11, Wilson 2-3, Harris 1-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Matthews 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Matthews 3, Wague 3, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Okonkwo).

Turnovers: 9 (Ke.Johnson 3, Okonkwo 2, Stevenson 2, King, Matthews).

Steals: 11 (Toussaint 3, Ke.Johnson 2, Stevenson 2, Bell, King, Ko.Johnson, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma303161
West Virginia563793

A_14,022 (14,000).

