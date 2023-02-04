OKLAHOMA (12-11)
Hill 3-5 0-1 6, T.Groves 0-2 2-2 2, Cortes 1-4 4-6 6, Sherfield 6-13 0-0 16, Uzan 1-8 0-0 2, Oweh 2-8 3-6 7, Bamisile 5-10 0-0 11, Godwin 1-2 0-2 2, Noland 1-3 2-3 4, J.Groves 1-3 1-2 3, Schroder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 12-22 61.
WEST VIRGINIA (14-9)
Bell 0-2 1-2 1, Matthews 1-6 0-1 2, Mitchell 1-4 2-2 4, Ke.Johnson 4-7 8-8 16, Stevenson 13-23 2-4 34, Wilson 3-4 0-0 8, Toussaint 1-6 7-8 9, Okonkwo 3-4 4-4 10, Wague 2-3 0-0 4, Ko.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, King 1-1 0-0 2, Suemnick 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 30-64 24-31 93.
Halftime_West Virginia 56-30. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 5-21 (Sherfield 4-9, Bamisile 1-3, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-2, Noland 0-2, Uzan 0-3), West Virginia 9-22 (Stevenson 6-11, Wilson 2-3, Harris 1-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out_T.Groves, Oweh, Godwin. Rebounds_Oklahoma 29 (Hill 8), West Virginia 41 (Okonkwo 10). Assists_Oklahoma 8 (Cortes 3), West Virginia 14 (Ke.Johnson, Stevenson 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 26, West Virginia 18. A_14,022 (14,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.