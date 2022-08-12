|As of Aug. 12, from WVSSAC
|Berkeley Springs
Aug. 26 vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Greencastle, Pa., 7 p.m.
Sept. 10, at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Liberty (Harrison), 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Wheeling Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
|Bluefield
Aug. 26 at Graham, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Pulaski, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Richlands, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Pikeview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Tazewell, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Ridgeview, Va., 7:30 p.m.
|Braxton County
Aug. 26 at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10, vs. Berkeley Springs, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Liberty (Harrison), 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Roane County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Clay County, 7 p.m.
|Bridgeport
Aug. 26 vs. Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
|Brooke
Aug. 26 at Ripley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Indian Creek, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at University, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. North Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Marietta, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Wheeling Park, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Weir, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Preston, 7 p.m.
|Buckhannon-Upshur
Aug. 26 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Phillip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at University, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Grafton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.
Buffalo
Aug. 26 at Greenbrier West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Mount View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Roane County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Man, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Tolsia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Ravenswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Van, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Wahama, 7 p.m.
|Cabell Midland
Aug. 25 at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Parkersburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Huntington, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
|Calhoun County
Aug. 26 at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Valley (Wetzel), 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Paden City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Wahama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
|Cameron
Aug. 26 at West Greene, Pa., 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Frontier, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Madonna, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Valley (Wetzel), 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
|Capital
Aug. 26 at Parkersburg South, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Cabell Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
|Chapmanville
Aug. 26 vs. Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Scott, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Man, 7 p.m.
|Clay County
Aug. 26 at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Phillip Barbour, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Liberty (Raleigh), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m
Oct. 21 vs. River View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Braxton County, 7:30 p.m.
|Clay-Battelle
Aug. 26 vs. Massanutten, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Valley (Wetzel), 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Beallsville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Webster County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Hancock, Md., 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Hundred, 7 p.m.
|Doddridge County
Aug. 26 at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Ravenswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
|East Fairmont
Aug. 25 vs. North Marion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Phillip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Liberty (Harrison), 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
|East Hardy
Aug. 26 vs. Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Bath County, Va., 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m.
|Elkins
Aug. 26 at Liberty (Harrison), 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Phillip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
|Fairmont Senior
Aug. 26 vs. Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Linsly, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. University, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
|Frankfort
Aug. 26 vs. Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Northern Garrett, Md., 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Mountain Ridge, Md., 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. North Marion, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Keyser, 7 p.m.
|George Washington
Aug. 25 vs. Cabell Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Ashland Blazer, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
|Gilmer County
Aug. 26 at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Webster County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Meadow Bridge, 7 p.m.
|Grafton
Aug. 26 at Phillip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Liberty (Harrison), 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
|Greenbrier East
Aug. 26 vs. Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Stuarts Draft, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Parkersburg South, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
|Greenbrier West
Aug. 26 vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Moorefield, 7:30 p.m.
|Hampshire
Aug. 26 at at Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Rock Ridge, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Parkview, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Grafton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
|Hannan
Aug. 26 at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Ravenswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
|Hedgesville
Aug. 25 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Warren County, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 166, vs. Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Silver Oak Academy, Md., 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|Herbert Hoover
Aug. 26 vs. Scott, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Winfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Poca, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Logan, 7 p.m.
|Hundred
Aug. 26 at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Beallsville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Hancock, Md., 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Valley (Wetzel), 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
|Huntington
Aug. 26 at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Cabell Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
|Hurricane
Aug. 26 at at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Capital, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. George Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Huntington, 7 p.m.
|Independence
Aug. 26 vs. Liberty (Raleigh), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
|James Monroe
Aug. 26 vs. Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Covington, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 , at Liberty (Raleigh), 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
|Jefferson
Aug. 26 at Millbrook, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Sherando, Va., 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Musselman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Spring MillsS, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. North Hagerstown, Md., 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at South Hagerstown, Md., 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 at James Wood, Va., 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
|John Marshall
Aug. 26 vs. University, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Weir, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Keyser, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Brooke, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Linsly, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
