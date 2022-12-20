FGFTReb
TOCCOA FALLSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cepress242-40-00-1004
Godfrey70-00-00-2130
Comer251-130-02-9012
Parker141-80-01-4212
Smith161-20-00-2013
Williams289-246-61-20125
Pringle222-50-05-9124
Glover161-55-60-2207
McKenzie110-30-00-0030
Witcher100-20-00-0000
Chamberlain90-30-00-2100
Seals80-20-00-0110
Freeman41-20-00-0003
McKinney40-10-00-0010
Russell20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-7411-129-3381450

Percentages: FG .243, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Freeman 1-1, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-6, Cepress 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Parker 0-1, Witcher 0-1, McKenzie 0-3, Comer 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McKenzie, Russell).

Turnovers: 13 (Cepress 2, Comer 2, Parker 2, Williams 2, Godfrey, McKenzie, Russell, Seals, Smith).

Steals: 2 (Chamberlain, Pringle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Claude176-149-94-100221
Campbell294-90-00-5608
Jackson234-60-01-73112
Ru.Jones182-50-00-3525
Harris245-80-00-41013
Kell243-84-55-112112
Pelote184-80-02-73011
Gilmore136-61-32-30213
Granger104-70-03-5008
Cupples83-54-40-11010
Higgins81-60-00-1002
McClure81-40-01-2002
Totals20043-8618-2118-59218117

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Jackson 4-6, Pelote 3-5, Harris 3-6, Kell 2-6, Ru.Jones 1-4, Claude 0-1, Cupples 0-1, Campbell 0-2, McClure 0-2, Higgins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gilmore 3, Campbell, Claude, Pelote).

Turnovers: 5 (Granger 2, Jackson 2, Kell).

Steals: 7 (Harris 2, Campbell, Cupples, Jackson, Kell, Ru.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Toccoa Falls242650
W. Carolina5166117

A_688 (7,826).

