|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOCCOA FALLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cepress
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Godfrey
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Comer
|25
|1-13
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|1
|2
|Parker
|14
|1-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|2
|Smith
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Williams
|28
|9-24
|6-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|25
|Pringle
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|5-9
|1
|2
|4
|Glover
|16
|1-5
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|7
|McKenzie
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Witcher
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Chamberlain
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Seals
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|McKinney
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Russell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-74
|11-12
|9-33
|8
|14
|50
Percentages: FG .243, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Freeman 1-1, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-6, Cepress 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Parker 0-1, Witcher 0-1, McKenzie 0-3, Comer 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McKenzie, Russell).
Turnovers: 13 (Cepress 2, Comer 2, Parker 2, Williams 2, Godfrey, McKenzie, Russell, Seals, Smith).
Steals: 2 (Chamberlain, Pringle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Claude
|17
|6-14
|9-9
|4-10
|0
|2
|21
|Campbell
|29
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|0
|8
|Jackson
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|1
|12
|Ru.Jones
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|5
|Harris
|24
|5-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|13
|Kell
|24
|3-8
|4-5
|5-11
|2
|1
|12
|Pelote
|18
|4-8
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|0
|11
|Gilmore
|13
|6-6
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|13
|Granger
|10
|4-7
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|8
|Cupples
|8
|3-5
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Higgins
|8
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|McClure
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|43-86
|18-21
|18-59
|21
|8
|117
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Jackson 4-6, Pelote 3-5, Harris 3-6, Kell 2-6, Ru.Jones 1-4, Claude 0-1, Cupples 0-1, Campbell 0-2, McClure 0-2, Higgins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gilmore 3, Campbell, Claude, Pelote).
Turnovers: 5 (Granger 2, Jackson 2, Kell).
Steals: 7 (Harris 2, Campbell, Cupples, Jackson, Kell, Ru.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Toccoa Falls
|24
|26
|—
|50
|W. Carolina
|51
|66
|—
|117
A_688 (7,826).
