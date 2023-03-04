FGFTReb
ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Haynes387-109-135-104423
Seymour332-70-24-10124
Hairston221-40-00-0013
King406-193-40-21218
Smith272-70-00-2004
Taylor210-20-01-4200
Strothers182-60-00-1015
Jancek10-00-00-0010
Totals20020-5512-1910-2981157

Percentages: FG .364, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (King 3-8, Hairston 1-4, Strothers 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Seymour 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hairston, Taylor).

Turnovers: 7 (Haynes 2, Seymour 2, Hairston, King, Taylor).

Steals: 2 (Seymour, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Claude297-121-23-51415
Campbell222-51-20-0425
Jackson395-111-30-43214
Ru.Jones312-50-01-2236
Woolbright374-92-20-105210
Pelote195-90-01-70014
Harris121-10-00-1033
Granger111-20-01-2032
Totals20027-545-96-31151969

Percentages: FG .500, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Pelote 4-8, Jackson 3-5, Ru.Jones 2-4, Harris 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Woolbright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Claude).

Turnovers: 9 (Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Campbell, Granger).

Steals: 3 (Campbell, Jackson, Ru.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

ETSU263157
W. Carolina412869

A_4,851 (7,200).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you