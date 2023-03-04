|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haynes
|38
|7-10
|9-13
|5-10
|4
|4
|23
|Seymour
|33
|2-7
|0-2
|4-10
|1
|2
|4
|Hairston
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|King
|40
|6-19
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|18
|Smith
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Taylor
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|0
|Strothers
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Jancek
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|12-19
|10-29
|8
|11
|57
Percentages: FG .364, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (King 3-8, Hairston 1-4, Strothers 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Seymour 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hairston, Taylor).
Turnovers: 7 (Haynes 2, Seymour 2, Hairston, King, Taylor).
Steals: 2 (Seymour, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Claude
|29
|7-12
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|4
|15
|Campbell
|22
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|2
|5
|Jackson
|39
|5-11
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|2
|14
|Ru.Jones
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Woolbright
|37
|4-9
|2-2
|0-10
|5
|2
|10
|Pelote
|19
|5-9
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|14
|Harris
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Granger
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|5-9
|6-31
|15
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Pelote 4-8, Jackson 3-5, Ru.Jones 2-4, Harris 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Woolbright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Claude).
Turnovers: 9 (Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Campbell, Granger).
Steals: 3 (Campbell, Jackson, Ru.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|ETSU
|26
|31
|—
|57
|W. Carolina
|41
|28
|—
|69
A_4,851 (7,200).
