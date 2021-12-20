FGFTReb
W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barisic273-131-11-3148
Carius434-102-40-11513
Pearson234-43-43-80211
Massner4510-2010-151-94231
Sandage273-104-40-20511
Dixon302-23-52-5127
Burrell160-00-00-1040
Flores141-10-00-0023
Totals22527-6023-337-2972684

Percentages: FG .450, FT .697.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Carius 3-5, Flores 1-1, Massner 1-6, Sandage 1-6, Barisic 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barisic, Burrell, Massner, Pearson).

Turnovers: 12 (Pearson 5, Sandage 3, Barisic, Burrell, Carius, Massner).

Steals: 9 (Dixon 4, Massner 3, Carius, Pearson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lopez-Sanvicente170-00-00-0120
Tainamo378-105-64-101421
Hunt348-185-61-81422
Johnson365-128-80-02221
Moore300-40-42-7320
Smith274-65-60-41313
Porter190-51-20-4031
Bickham130-00-00-2240
Henn101-20-00-0152
Green20-00-00-0010
Totals22526-5724-327-35123080

Percentages: FG .456, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Johnson 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Henn 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Moore 0-2, Porter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickham, Lopez-Sanvicente, Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Hunt 7, Smith 3, Bickham 2, Johnson 2, Green, Henn, Moore, Porter).

Steals: 6 (Hunt 2, Moore 2, Bickham, Tainamo).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Illinois32391384
Denver3338980

A_682 (7,200).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you