|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barisic
|27
|3-13
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|Carius
|43
|4-10
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|5
|13
|Pearson
|23
|4-4
|3-4
|3-8
|0
|2
|11
|Massner
|45
|10-20
|10-15
|1-9
|4
|2
|31
|Sandage
|27
|3-10
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|5
|11
|Dixon
|30
|2-2
|3-5
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Burrell
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Flores
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|225
|27-60
|23-33
|7-29
|7
|26
|84
Percentages: FG .450, FT .697.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Carius 3-5, Flores 1-1, Massner 1-6, Sandage 1-6, Barisic 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Barisic, Burrell, Massner, Pearson).
Turnovers: 12 (Pearson 5, Sandage 3, Barisic, Burrell, Carius, Massner).
Steals: 9 (Dixon 4, Massner 3, Carius, Pearson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lopez-Sanvicente
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Tainamo
|37
|8-10
|5-6
|4-10
|1
|4
|21
|Hunt
|34
|8-18
|5-6
|1-8
|1
|4
|22
|Johnson
|36
|5-12
|8-8
|0-0
|2
|2
|21
|Moore
|30
|0-4
|0-4
|2-7
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|27
|4-6
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Porter
|19
|0-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|1
|Bickham
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Henn
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|2
|Green
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-57
|24-32
|7-35
|12
|30
|80
Percentages: FG .456, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Johnson 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Henn 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Moore 0-2, Porter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickham, Lopez-Sanvicente, Smith).
Turnovers: 18 (Hunt 7, Smith 3, Bickham 2, Johnson 2, Green, Henn, Moore, Porter).
Steals: 6 (Hunt 2, Moore 2, Bickham, Tainamo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Illinois
|32
|39
|13
|—
|84
|Denver
|33
|38
|9
|—
|80
A_682 (7,200).