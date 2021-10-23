|W. Kentucky
|0
|17
|7
|10
|—
|34
|FIU
|6
|6
|0
|7
|—
|19
First Quarter
FIU_Bortenschlager 1 run (kick failed), 10:28.
Second Quarter
WKU_Cofield 8 run (Narveson kick), 7:13.
FIU_St. Felix 75 pass from Bortenschlager (pass failed), 7:04.
WKU_FG Narveson 22, 1:22.
WKU_Tinsley 32 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), :15.
Third Quarter
WKU_Je.Sterns 20 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:35.
Fourth Quarter
WKU_Je.Sterns 2 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:08.
WKU_FG Narveson 26, 4:08.
FIU_S.Peterson 3 run (Gabriel kick), 1:39.
|WKU
|FIU
|First downs
|30
|19
|Total Net Yards
|531
|309
|Rushes-yards
|30-147
|29-53
|Passing
|384
|256
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|39-49-0
|22-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|7-36
|Punts
|5-50.0
|8-46.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-68
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|32:59
|26:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Cofield 14-75, Robichaux 6-42, Moses 4-32, C.Jones 2-7, (Team) 1-0, Zappe 3-(minus 9). FIU, Price 14-86, S.Peterson 3-7, (Team) 3-(minus 5), Bortenschlager 9-(minus 35).
PASSING_W. Kentucky, Zappe 39-49-0-384. FIU, Bortenschlager 15-32-0-186, James 6-7-0-57, Heatherly 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Je.Sterns 14-116, Corley 7-65, Tinsley 6-82, Davis 4-41, Thomas 2-26, Cofield 2-25, Ratzlaff 2-22, Robichaux 1-5, Moses 1-2. FIU, St. Felix 5-104, Chambers 4-41, Singleton 3-49, Lynum 2-18, K.Mitchell 2-12, S.Peterson 2-11, Price 2-(minus 3), Zozus 1-13, Wilson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.