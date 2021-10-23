W. Kentucky01771034
FIU660719

First Quarter

FIU_Bortenschlager 1 run (kick failed), 10:28.

Second Quarter

WKU_Cofield 8 run (Narveson kick), 7:13.

FIU_St. Felix 75 pass from Bortenschlager (pass failed), 7:04.

WKU_FG Narveson 22, 1:22.

WKU_Tinsley 32 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), :15.

Third Quarter

WKU_Je.Sterns 20 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:35.

Fourth Quarter

WKU_Je.Sterns 2 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 11:08.

WKU_FG Narveson 26, 4:08.

FIU_S.Peterson 3 run (Gabriel kick), 1:39.

WKUFIU
First downs3019
Total Net Yards531309
Rushes-yards30-14729-53
Passing384256
Punt Returns2-132-27
Kickoff Returns1-181-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int39-49-022-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-147-36
Punts5-50.08-46.75
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards9-683-20
Time of Possession32:5926:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Cofield 14-75, Robichaux 6-42, Moses 4-32, C.Jones 2-7, (Team) 1-0, Zappe 3-(minus 9). FIU, Price 14-86, S.Peterson 3-7, (Team) 3-(minus 5), Bortenschlager 9-(minus 35).

PASSING_W. Kentucky, Zappe 39-49-0-384. FIU, Bortenschlager 15-32-0-186, James 6-7-0-57, Heatherly 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Je.Sterns 14-116, Corley 7-65, Tinsley 6-82, Davis 4-41, Thomas 2-26, Cofield 2-25, Ratzlaff 2-22, Robichaux 1-5, Moses 1-2. FIU, St. Felix 5-104, Chambers 4-41, Singleton 3-49, Lynum 2-18, K.Mitchell 2-12, S.Peterson 2-11, Price 2-(minus 3), Zozus 1-13, Wilson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you