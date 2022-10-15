|W. Kentucky
|0
|14
|14
|7
|—
|35
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
MTU_Cunningham 14 run (Rankin kick), 13:10.
Second Quarter
WKU_Corley 3 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 14:56.
WKU_Robichaux 14 run (Narveson kick), 2:39.
MTU_FG Rankin 34, :41.
Third Quarter
WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 12:15.
WKU_Simon 1 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
WKU_Dar.Thomas 42 interception return (Narveson kick), 9:52.
MTU_Gathings 11 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 5:09.
A_14,806.
|WKU
|MTU
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|443
|291
|Rushes-yards
|36-165
|26-63
|Passing
|278
|228
|Punt Returns
|3-28
|1--2
|Kickoff Returns
|4-53
|3-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-42
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-49-1
|32-51-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-21
|Punts
|5-46.6
|9-49.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-78
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|32:38
|27:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 8-78, Reed 12-39, Ervin-Poindexter 13-24, Hall 1-14, Moses 2-10. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 9-29, Ervin 6-23, Peasant 6-20, Wilkins 4-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 32-49-1-278. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 32-51-1-228.
RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Corley 10-100, Hall 5-60, Simon 4-14, Mathison 3-31, Robichaux 3-9, Beljan 2-30, Davis 2-14, Da.Smith 2-11, Ervin-Poindexter 1-9. Middle Tennessee, Ali 6-43, Lane 6-37, Ervin 5-22, Wilkins 4-26, Gathings 3-42, Peasant 3-37, Paige 2-11, Tolbert 2-11, Cunningham 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.