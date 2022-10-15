W. Kentucky01414735
Middle Tennessee730717

First Quarter

MTU_Cunningham 14 run (Rankin kick), 13:10.

Second Quarter

WKU_Corley 3 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 14:56.

WKU_Robichaux 14 run (Narveson kick), 2:39.

MTU_FG Rankin 34, :41.

Third Quarter

WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 12:15.

WKU_Simon 1 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

WKU_Dar.Thomas 42 interception return (Narveson kick), 9:52.

MTU_Gathings 11 pass from Cunningham (Rankin kick), 5:09.

A_14,806.

WKUMTU
First downs2219
Total Net Yards443291
Rushes-yards36-16526-63
Passing278228
Punt Returns3-281--2
Kickoff Returns4-533-77
Interceptions Ret.1-421-0
Comp-Att-Int32-49-132-51-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-21
Punts5-46.69-49.667
Fumbles-Lost2-22-1
Penalties-Yards7-789-75
Time of Possession32:3827:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 8-78, Reed 12-39, Ervin-Poindexter 13-24, Hall 1-14, Moses 2-10. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 9-29, Ervin 6-23, Peasant 6-20, Wilkins 4-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 32-49-1-278. Middle Tennessee, Cunningham 32-51-1-228.

RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Corley 10-100, Hall 5-60, Simon 4-14, Mathison 3-31, Robichaux 3-9, Beljan 2-30, Davis 2-14, Da.Smith 2-11, Ervin-Poindexter 1-9. Middle Tennessee, Ali 6-43, Lane 6-37, Ervin 5-22, Wilkins 4-26, Gathings 3-42, Peasant 3-37, Paige 2-11, Tolbert 2-11, Cunningham 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

