|W. Kentucky
|0
|21
|7
|21
|—
|49
|Hawaii
|3
|7
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
HAW_FG Shipley 40, 11:46.
Second Quarter
WKU_Da.Smith 5 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 13:23.
WKU_J.Jones 38 interception return (Narveson kick), 11:36.
HAW_Parson 9 run (Shipley kick), 7:40.
WKU_Simon 47 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 2:52.
Third Quarter
WKU_Hall 17 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 7:37.
Fourth Quarter
WKU_Robichaux 7 run (Narveson kick), 12:35.
HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley kick), 9:18.
WKU_Reed 2 run (Narveson kick), 5:58.
WKU_Ervin-Poindexter 2 run (Narveson kick), 5:20.
A_9,346.
|WKU
|HAW
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|412
|360
|Rushes-yards
|29-141
|35-94
|Passing
|271
|266
|Punt Returns
|1--12
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|5-90
|Interceptions Ret.
|5-100
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-1
|26-44-5
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Punts
|3-41.667
|4-43.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-72
|12-109
|Time of Possession
|25:52
|34:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 7-49, Reed 9-43, Ervin-Poindexter 9-42, Mathison 1-6, Moses 2-1, Sanders 1-0. Hawaii, Bryant-Lelei 13-64, Parson 15-29, Schager 1-17, Cooper 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Scott 1-(minus 6), Yellen 2-(minus 11).
PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 22-31-1-271. Hawaii, Schager 22-33-4-230, Yellen 4-11-1-36.
RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Davis 5-78, Moses 4-22, Corley 4-12, Da.Smith 3-36, Hall 2-25, Simon 1-47, Burt 1-25, Beljan 1-19, Mathison 1-7. Hawaii, Parson 4-27, Walthall 3-53, C.Phillips 3-30, Murray 3-22, J.Phillips 3-22, Scott 3-18, Panoke 2-32, Johnson 2-26, C.Hines 1-16, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-13, Bryant-Lelei 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 26.
