W. Kentucky02172149
Hawaii370717

First Quarter

HAW_FG Shipley 40, 11:46.

Second Quarter

WKU_Da.Smith 5 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 13:23.

WKU_J.Jones 38 interception return (Narveson kick), 11:36.

HAW_Parson 9 run (Shipley kick), 7:40.

WKU_Simon 47 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 2:52.

Third Quarter

WKU_Hall 17 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 7:37.

Fourth Quarter

WKU_Robichaux 7 run (Narveson kick), 12:35.

HAW_Bryant-Lelei 1 run (Shipley kick), 9:18.

WKU_Reed 2 run (Narveson kick), 5:58.

WKU_Ervin-Poindexter 2 run (Narveson kick), 5:20.

A_9,346.

WKUHAW
First downs2420
Total Net Yards412360
Rushes-yards29-14135-94
Passing271266
Punt Returns1--121-0
Kickoff Returns1-235-90
Interceptions Ret.5-1001-0
Comp-Att-Int22-31-126-44-5
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-11
Punts3-41.6674-43.75
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards7-7212-109
Time of Possession25:5234:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 7-49, Reed 9-43, Ervin-Poindexter 9-42, Mathison 1-6, Moses 2-1, Sanders 1-0. Hawaii, Bryant-Lelei 13-64, Parson 15-29, Schager 1-17, Cooper 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Scott 1-(minus 6), Yellen 2-(minus 11).

PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 22-31-1-271. Hawaii, Schager 22-33-4-230, Yellen 4-11-1-36.

RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Davis 5-78, Moses 4-22, Corley 4-12, Da.Smith 3-36, Hall 2-25, Simon 1-47, Burt 1-25, Beljan 1-19, Mathison 1-7. Hawaii, Parson 4-27, Walthall 3-53, C.Phillips 3-30, Murray 3-22, J.Phillips 3-22, Scott 3-18, Panoke 2-32, Johnson 2-26, C.Hines 1-16, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-13, Bryant-Lelei 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 26.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

