FGFTReb
W. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamilton312-80-01-6234
Sharp243-40-02-6046
Akot313-62-20-34111
Frampton365-85-80-72119
McKnight324-82-32-28010
Diagne145-91-11-30313
Rawls143-70-00-0106
Lander90-00-00-0120
Marshall91-20-01-1202
Totals20026-5210-147-28201471

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7).

Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).

Steals: 7 (Hamilton 2, McKnight 2, Frampton, Marshall, Sharp).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross325-116-62-66417
Holloway326-121-12-40113
Forbes365-101-10-33214
James342-102-21-5426
Williams313-83-40-13210
Pope150-01-20-0011
McGee141-10-00-2012
Days61-20-00-0002
Totals20023-5414-165-21161365

Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Forbes 3-8, Cross 1-2, Williams 1-4, Holloway 0-1, James 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (James).

Turnovers: 11 (Cross 2, Forbes 2, James 2, Williams 2, Holloway, McGee, Pope).

Steals: 10 (Cross 3, Forbes 2, Williams 2, Holloway, James, McGee).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Kentucky294271
Tulane343165

.

