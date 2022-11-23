|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamilton
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|4
|Sharp
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|6
|Akot
|31
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|11
|Frampton
|36
|5-8
|5-8
|0-7
|2
|1
|19
|McKnight
|32
|4-8
|2-3
|2-2
|8
|0
|10
|Diagne
|14
|5-9
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|13
|Rawls
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Lander
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Marshall
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|10-14
|7-28
|20
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7).
Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
Steals: 7 (Hamilton 2, McKnight 2, Frampton, Marshall, Sharp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|32
|5-11
|6-6
|2-6
|6
|4
|17
|Holloway
|32
|6-12
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|13
|Forbes
|36
|5-10
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|2
|14
|James
|34
|2-10
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|2
|6
|Williams
|31
|3-8
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|10
|Pope
|15
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Days
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|14-16
|5-21
|16
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Forbes 3-8, Cross 1-2, Williams 1-4, Holloway 0-1, James 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (James).
Turnovers: 11 (Cross 2, Forbes 2, James 2, Williams 2, Holloway, McGee, Pope).
Steals: 10 (Cross 3, Forbes 2, Williams 2, Holloway, James, McGee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Kentucky
|29
|42
|—
|71
|Tulane
|34
|31
|—
|65
.
