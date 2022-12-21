|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA HEIGHTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|29
|0-7
|4-6
|4-9
|3
|2
|4
|Brown
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Nutter
|34
|3-11
|1-4
|3-5
|0
|5
|7
|Tester
|29
|2-7
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|6
|Walker
|33
|1-8
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|3
|Williams
|21
|5-9
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|14
|Links
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Hallett
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Jolliffi
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sluss
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-55
|12-18
|12-30
|6
|13
|41
Percentages: FG .255, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester).
Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell, Links).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hastings
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|5-18
|2
|3
|6
|Wright
|16
|4-8
|1-6
|2-4
|0
|1
|9
|Maddox
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Monegro
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Norman
|34
|3-12
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|Hannah
|24
|0-5
|2-2
|5-6
|1
|4
|2
|Hubbard
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|5
|Lobsinger
|17
|4-6
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|12
|Etchison
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|5
|Simms
|7
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Stefanski
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuller
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|6-12
|15-46
|13
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .390, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Norman 3-9, Lobsinger 2-3, Monegro 1-1, Etchison 1-2, Hubbard 1-4, Maddox 1-4, Simms 0-1, Hastings 0-2, Hannah 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hastings, Norman, Simms, Wright).
Turnovers: 14 (Hannah 3, Etchison 2, Monegro 2, Simms 2, Hastings, Lobsinger, Maddox, Norman, Wright).
Steals: 2 (Norman 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Siena Heights
|8
|33
|—
|41
|W. Michigan
|27
|34
|—
|61
A_1,035 (5,421).
