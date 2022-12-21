FGFTReb
SIENA HEIGHTSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell290-74-64-9324
Brown100-20-00-1010
Nutter343-111-43-5057
Tester292-72-22-4136
Walker331-81-22-6123
Williams215-94-40-30014
Links191-60-01-2102
Hallett162-50-00-0005
Jolliffi30-00-00-0000
Marshall30-00-00-0000
Sluss30-00-00-0000
Totals20014-5512-1812-3061341

Percentages: FG .255, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-17, .059 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nutter 2, Tester).

Turnovers: 7 (Bell 3, Sluss 2, Tester, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tester 2, Bell, Links).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hastings283-50-05-18236
Wright164-81-62-4019
Maddox253-70-01-3127
Monegro91-10-00-0113
Norman343-121-21-22010
Hannah240-52-25-6142
Hubbard242-70-00-7225
Lobsinger174-62-21-20212
Etchison122-40-00-0305
Simms71-40-00-3112
Stefanski30-00-00-0000
Fuller10-00-00-1010
Totals20023-596-1215-46131761

Percentages: FG .390, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Norman 3-9, Lobsinger 2-3, Monegro 1-1, Etchison 1-2, Hubbard 1-4, Maddox 1-4, Simms 0-1, Hastings 0-2, Hannah 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hastings, Norman, Simms, Wright).

Turnovers: 14 (Hannah 3, Etchison 2, Monegro 2, Simms 2, Hastings, Lobsinger, Maddox, Norman, Wright).

Steals: 2 (Norman 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Siena Heights83341
W. Michigan273461

A_1,035 (5,421).

