Saturday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $2,788,468

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Coco Gauff (7), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (6), Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you