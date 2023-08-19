Saturday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $2,788,468
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Coco Gauff (7), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (6), Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.
