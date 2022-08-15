Monday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $6,280,880
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 7-5.
Diego Schwartzman (13), Argentina, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Spain, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-2.
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.