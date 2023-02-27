SeattleChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30141Totals3710159
Rdrguez cf2010Andrson ss3011
Marlowe cf1000Rmllard ss1100
Kelenic rf3000L.Rbert cf2000
Schiner 3b1000B.Ramos 3b1111
Pollock lf2000Bnntndi lf1000
DeLoach lf2000Rdrguez 2b3000
E.White 1b2111Jimenez dh2010
Mi.Ford 1b2000O.Colas dh2111
C.Hmmel dh2000Moncada 3b3000
Ke.Wong dh1000Haseley cf2221
Hggerty 2b2000A.Vughn 1b3120
Plcvich 2b1000Hcknbrg c2022
O'Keefe c2010Grandal c2020
Ha.Ford c1000L.Grcia rf3110
D.Ellis 3b2000G.Shets rf2101
L.Mrtin rf1010J.Brger 1b2112
Cbllero ss2000E.Andrs 2b1110
L.Rivas ss1000Gnzalez lf2000

Seattle010000000-1
Chicago00120214(x)-10

E_Rivas (1). DP_Seattle 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 3, Chicago 9. 2B_Martin (1), Anderson (1), Haseley (1), Hackenberg (1). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_White (1), Burger (2). SB_Remillard (1), Haseley (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen220002
Bernardino BS, 0-1121110
Nunez L, 0-12-322220
Rinehart1-300000
Williams110001
Margevicius11-343310
Then2-300001
Campbell2-344411
Haberer1-300000
Chicago
Scholtens221103
Lopez110000
Burke W, 1-0200001
Foster H, 1100001
Avila100000
German110000
Peralta100011

HBP_by_Bernardino (Benintendi).

Balk_Rinehart.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jose Navas;.

T_2:33. A_3721

