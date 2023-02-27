|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|37
|10
|15
|9
|Rdrguez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Marlowe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schiner 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ramos 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeLoach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jimenez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Colas dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Hmmel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hggerty 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Plcvich 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hcknbrg c
|2
|0
|2
|2
|O'Keefe c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Ha.Ford c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|L.Mrtin rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Brger 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Cbllero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Andrs 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Rivas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|-
|1
|Chicago
|001
|202
|14(x)
|-
|10
E_Rivas (1). DP_Seattle 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 3, Chicago 9. 2B_Martin (1), Anderson (1), Haseley (1), Hackenberg (1). 3B_Andrus (1). HR_White (1), Burger (2). SB_Remillard (1), Haseley (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Flexen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bernardino BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Nunez L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rinehart
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Margevicius
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Then
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Campbell
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Haberer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Scholtens
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foster H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avila
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|German
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Bernardino (Benintendi).
Balk_Rinehart.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jose Navas;.
T_2:33. A_3721
