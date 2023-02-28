|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|0
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thmas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Rbert cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McCrthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Le.Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O.Colas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brger dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D LSnts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Vughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Mreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rmllard 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hmilton lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Canzone rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cstillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|001
|002
|010
|-
|4
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000
|-
|1
E_Anderson (1), Moreno (1). DP_Chicago 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Robert Jr. (2), Alberto (2), Hamilton (1), Carroll (1), Kennedy (1). HR_Zavala (1). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Colas (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Stiever
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Graveman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schoenle H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Olson S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Davies
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chafin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbert L, 0-1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stumpo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Familia (Gonzalez).
WP_Chafin.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Stu Scheurwater;.
T_2:28. A_5092
