Andrson ss2100Carroll lf3110
Gnzalez ss2000A.Thmas cf4010
L.Rbert cf4011McCrthy rf3000
Le.Sosa 3b1000Alxnder ss1000
Moncada 3b3000P.Smith 1b3010
Mrsnick cf1000Higgins c1000
Jimenez rf2020Kennedy 2b3020
O.Colas rf2010J.Hager 2b1000
G.Shets dh2000Se.Beer dh3000
J.Brger dh2010D LSnts ph1000
A.Vughn 1b2000G.Mreno c3010
Rmllard 1b1000Fltcher cf1000
Alberto 2b3020P.Evans 3b3010
Hmilton lf1210Canzone rf1000
S.Zvala c3112Perdomo ss3010
Cstillo 2b1000
Gnzalez lf2010
S.Rvero c1011

Chicago001002010-4
Arizona100000000-1

E_Anderson (1), Moreno (1). DP_Chicago 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Robert Jr. (2), Alberto (2), Hamilton (1), Carroll (1), Kennedy (1). HR_Zavala (1). SB_Hamilton (1). CS_Colas (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Stiever131100
Graveman120010
Diekman110002
Ruiz100000
Shaw W, 1-0100000
Ramsey H, 1110002
Perez H, 1110001
Schoenle H, 1100001
Olson S, 1-1100002
Arizona
Davies210023
Chafin111120
Familia110000
Gilbert L, 0-1252201
Biddle110001
Vargas121100
Stumpo100000

HBP_by_Familia (Gonzalez).

WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Stu Scheurwater;.

T_2:28. A_5092

