|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|3
|Pterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hernaiz 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hmilton cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lnglers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Colas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCnn c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Dedelow rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDnald dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Broks rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Brger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dchmann lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swift 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gldberg cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Thmas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Sdrstrm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|200
|001
|010
|-
|4
|Chicago WS
|001
|001
|201
|-
|5
E_Long (1), Swift (1), Grandal (1). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Hernaiz (1), Langeliers (3), McCann (2), Rooker 2 (5), Wade (1), Andrus (3), Zavala (1), Reyes (2), Garcia (2), Gonzalez (3). HR_Alberto (1). SB_Brown (1), Hamilton (3). CS_Rooker (1). SF_Noda, Zavala.
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
PB_McCann.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jacob Metz; .
T_. A_4298
