OaklandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29483Totals31593
Pterson 3b2000E.Andrs ss3010
Hernaiz 3b1110Hmilton cf1110
Lnglers c3110O.Colas rf3000
K.McCnn c1011Dedelow rf0000
S.Brown dh3220Bnntndi lf2000
McDnald dh1000Haseley lf1000
B.Roker rf2021Grandal c2000
T.Broks rf0000S.Zvala c1011
Ry.Noda 1b2001J.Brger 1b3000
C.Pache cf3000G.Shets 1b2000
Dchmann lf1000Rmllard 3b2000
Ty.Wade 2b3010Alberto 2b2111
D.Swift 2b1000Cstillo 2b2000
K.Smith ss1000V.Reyes dh3220
Gldberg cf1000L.Grcia cf2010
C.Thmas lf2000Gnzalez ss2121
Sdrstrm 1b2000

Oakland200001010-4
Chicago WS001001201-5

E_Long (1), Swift (1), Grandal (1). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Hernaiz (1), Langeliers (3), McCann (2), Rooker 2 (5), Wade (1), Andrus (3), Zavala (1), Reyes (2), Garcia (2), Gonzalez (3). HR_Alberto (1). SB_Brown (1), Hamilton (3). CS_Rooker (1). SF_Noda, Zavala.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Rucinski51-342221
Williams H, 12-300010
Acevedo BS, 0-12-332110
Acton11-310002
Long L, 0-1011001
Chicago
Cease31-332124
Shaw2-300001
Diekman100010
Kelly121101
Lopez110000
Ramsey BS, 0-1121113
Morin W, 1-0100011

PB_McCann.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jacob Metz; .

T_. A_4298

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

