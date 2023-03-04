TexasChicago
M.Smien 2b3000Andrson ss3010
L.Acuna 2b2211Le.Sosa 2b2000
C.Sager ss2021E.Andrs 2b2111
Ornelas ss2000Gnzalez ss1112
B.Mller 1b2000Bnntndi lf2010
D.Hrris 1b1000V.Reyes lf2000
Jo.Jung 3b1001Jimenez dh3010
Wendzel 3b1000J.Brger 1b2000
M.Grver dh3010Grandal 1b2000
McCrthy dh1000L.Meses 1b1010
Jnkwski cf3000B.Ramos ph1011
E.Crter cf0000O.Colas rf3010
Hrnndez rf3120C.Perez c1000
Whatley c1000L.Grcia 3b2100
Sa.Leon c3010Mrsnick cf1010
S.Fbian rf1000S.Zvala c3010
J.Smith lf2111Hmilton rf1100
E.Duran lf2000Haseley cf2100
Rdrguez 3b1000

Texas002010001-4
Chicago110002001-5

E_Semien (1), Miller (1), Whatley (1), Garcia (1). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Seager (1), Gonzalez (1). HR_Acuna (1), Andrus (1). SB_Acuna (1), Carter (2), Hernandez (1), Anderson (1), Andrus (1), Garcia (1), Marisnick (1), Hamilton (2), Haseley (3). CS_Ellis (1). SF_Jung.

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Perez342103
Barnes100011
Barlow H, 1110021
Rodriguez BS, 0-12-322201
Lee11-310001
Moronta110001
Kelly L, 0-12-311120
Chicago
Scholtens342212
Shaw120000
Padilla101020
German210003
Ramsey H, 2100011
Perez W, 1-0, BS, 0-1111101

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Haseley).

WP_Kelly.

Balk_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Kellen Martin;.

T_2:48. A_4069

