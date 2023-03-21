ChicagoMilwaukee
Totals34686Totals34565
Gnzalez 2b3221C.Ylich dh2000
O.Colas ph1000Ta.Hall dh2010
G.Shets 1b4111J.Wnker lf3000
Bnntndi lf1000Perkins lf1000
Hmilton cf1100W.Admes ss3000
Grandal c3000Mnstrio ss0100
Mrsnick lf1010Lu.Voit 1b3000
J.Brger 3b3112Snglton 1b1000
S.Rvero c1000Cntrras c2000
Haseley cf3112J.Wemer cf2100
Neslony rf1000Andrson rf1100
S.Zvala dh4010Sk.Bolt rf2010
Gnzalez ss3010Brsseau 3b2112
L.Tapia ss1000VnMeter 3b2101
Rmllard rf3000B.Trang 2b2000
Frnndez 1b1000P.Henry c2010
O.Mller cf2010
Collins 2b2012

Chicago WS100104000-6
Milwaukee020000003-5

E_Gonzalez (1), Kath (1). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Burger (1). HR_Gonzalez (2), Sheets (2), Haseley (1), Brosseau (5). SB_Gonzalez (1), Marisnick (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Giolito41-312226
Diekman W, 1-12-310000
Kelly100001
Middleton210001
Stivors2-323010
Morin S, 1-11-310000
Milwaukee
Peralta L, 0-1543316
Guerra2-323312
Hardy1-310000
Strzelecki100000
Houser210003

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Scott Barry;.

T_2:36. A_4654

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

