|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|Gnzalez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|C.Ylich dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Colas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Hall dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Wemer cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Neslony rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Zvala dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sk.Bolt rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|L.Tapia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rmllard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frnndez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Henry c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Mller cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Collins 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago WS
|100
|104
|000
|-
|6
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|003
|-
|5
E_Gonzalez (1), Kath (1). DP_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Burger (1). HR_Gonzalez (2), Sheets (2), Haseley (1), Brosseau (5). SB_Gonzalez (1), Marisnick (2).
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Scott Barry;.
T_2:36. A_4654
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.