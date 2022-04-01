|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Andrson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tnrwicz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|To.Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brger 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Akiyama lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Jimenez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Smt Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Er.Yang c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Frley cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Siani cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Steiger ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|B.Drury dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aqino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|250
|000
|001
|-
|8
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000
|-
|2
E_India (2), Stephenson (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Robert (3), Haseley (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Burger (2), Grandal (1), Sheets (1), India (3). SB_Mendick (4), Robert (1), Fraley (4). SF_Moncada.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Kopech W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Velasquez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cable
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Severino
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crochet
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Broadway
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Greene L, 0-1
|2
|5
|7
|5
|1
|4
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zimmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Godley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Diehl
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pidich
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Fraley by_Kopech.
PB_Zavala.
WP_Severino; Zimmer.
Umpires_Home, Cody Oakes; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:51. A_2175
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.