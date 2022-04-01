ChicagoCincinnati
Andrson ss3121J.India 2b3111
Mendick ss1000Almonte 2b1000
L.Rbert cf3112Mstakas 3b3010
Gnzalez rf1000Tnrwicz 3b1000
Moncada 3b2101To.Pham lf3000
J.Brger 3b2111Akiyama lf1000
Grandal c3112J.Votto 1b2000
S.Zvala c2000Schrock 1b2120
Jimenez dh3000Stphnsn c3011
Smt Jr. dh2000Er.Yang c1000
G.Shets 1b4121J.Frley cf2010
Hrrison 2b3000M.Siani cf1000
Rmllard 2b1000K.Frmer ss3000
A.Engel cf3100Steiger ss1000
Haseley lf3120B.Drury dh1000
C.Moran dh1000
A.Aqino rf2000

Chicago250000001-8
Cincinnati100001000-2

E_India (2), Stephenson (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Robert (3), Haseley (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Burger (2), Grandal (1), Sheets (1), India (3). SB_Mendick (4), Robert (1), Fraley (4). SF_Moncada.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Kopech W, 1-0211102
Velasquez220002
Cable100020
Severino121101
Crick100000
Crochet1-300001
Broadway2-300000
Burr110002
Cincinnati
Greene L, 0-1257514
Farmer100012
Zimmer110012
Godley200021
Diehl220003
Pidich111102

HBP_Fraley by_Kopech.

PB_Zavala.

WP_Severino; Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Cody Oakes; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:51. A_2175

