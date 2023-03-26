ChicagoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals379149Totals34272
Gnzalez rf5000J.India 2b4020
L.Grcia lf4110J.Votto dh3000
Haseley cf1000R.Hinds dh1000
G.Shets 1b5131J.Frley lf4110
Grandal c3110Stphnsn 1b4011
J.Brger dh4120W.Myers rf3000
O.Colas cf4112T.Fredl cf4000
Alberto 2b3110S.Steer 3b3000
Rmllard 3b4235Vllojin c1010
Gnzalez ss4121C.Csali c1100
J.Vsler 3b2010
Barrero ss4011

Chicago WS035001000-9
Cincinnati110000000-2

DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Garcia (4), Alberto (6), Fraley (4). HR_Remillard 2 (3), Gonzalez (1). SB_India (4), Barrero (3). CS_Burger (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Lynn W, 2-042-352226
Perez2-300001
Lambert H, 22-300001
Lopez11-300001
Ruiz2-300002
Ramsey120002
Cincinnati
Overton L, 0-25119916
Byrne2-320000
Stockton1-300000
Sanmartin12-310002
Young11-300001

HBP_by_Sanmartin (Alberto).

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, David Arrieta; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas;.

T_2:35. A_4220

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you