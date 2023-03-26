|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Gnzalez rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.India 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Votto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hinds dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Frley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stphnsn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Brger dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Colas cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Fredl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Vllojin c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Csali c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago WS
|035
|001
|000
|-
|9
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|-
|2
DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Garcia (4), Alberto (6), Fraley (4). HR_Remillard 2 (3), Gonzalez (1). SB_India (4), Barrero (3). CS_Burger (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lynn W, 2-0
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Overton L, 0-2
|5
|11
|9
|9
|1
|6
|Byrne
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Young
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sanmartin (Alberto).
WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, David Arrieta; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas;.
T_2:35. A_4220
