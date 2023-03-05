SOUTH FLORIDA (14-17)
Hines 4-9 0-2 8, Tchewa 3-6 3-4 9, Chaplin 2-8 1-2 7, Conwell 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 3-13 2-2 10, Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Bryant 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 0-2 0-2 0, Muordar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 6-12 49.
WICHITA ST. (16-14)
Okafor 4-7 0-0 8, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-2 0-0 3, Rojas 4-6 2-2 10, Pierre 4-10 0-0 9, Porter 9-16 3-3 24, Bell 4-8 1-2 11, Pohto 2-5 0-0 4, Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Abidde 0-0 0-0 0, Ricks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 6-7 69.
Halftime_Wichita St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-24 (Smith 3-3, Chaplin 2-5, Harris 2-9, Hines 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Conwell 0-4), Wichita St. 7-20 (Porter 3-5, Bell 2-3, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-2, Pierre 1-5, Flanagan 0-1, Pohto 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Okafor 0-2). Fouled Out_Bryant. Rebounds_South Florida 26 (Hines 9), Wichita St. 36 (Pohto 10). Assists_South Florida 7 (Conwell 3), Wichita St. 17 (Porter 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 9, Wichita St. 13. A_7,532 (10,506).
