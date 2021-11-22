WICHITA ST. (4-1)
Pleasant 1-2 0-0 3, Udeze 4-8 0-0 8, Dennis 0-5 0-0 0, Etienne 8-17 6-7 28, Porter 1-4 1-2 3, Council 4-8 2-2 10, Pohto 4-9 1-2 12, Grant 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 25-58 12-15 74.
UNLV (3-2)
Hamm 3-7 0-0 6, Hamilton 4-12 8-8 18, McCabe 4-7 0-0 11, Nuga 5-9 2-2 13, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Baker 2-2 2-2 8, Gilbert 3-4 2-2 8, Muoka 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-14 73.
Halftime_UNLV 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 12-30 (Etienne 6-12, Pohto 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Pleasant 1-1, Grant 0-1, Council 0-2, Dennis 0-5), UNLV 9-19 (McCabe 3-6, Baker 2-2, Hamilton 2-4, Nuga 1-3, Williams 1-3, Webster 0-1). Fouled Out_Udeze, McCabe. Rebounds_Wichita St. 28 (Udeze 6), UNLV 25 (Hamm 11). Assists_Wichita St. 12 (Etienne 4), UNLV 14 (McCabe 8). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 16, UNLV 17. A_8,624 (18,000).