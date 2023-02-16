WICHITA ST. (14-12)
Pohto 5-8 2-4 12, Rojas 3-8 4-6 11, Flanagan 1-6 0-0 3, Porter 4-8 0-0 10, Walton 6-11 4-4 21, Pierre 3-9 2-2 8, Bell 2-4 2-2 7, Poor Bear-Chandler 2-2 0-0 4, Abidde 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 27-58 15-19 79.
TEMPLE (14-13)
Hicks 6-9 0-1 15, Jongkuch 2-3 0-2 4, Jourdain 2-5 0-0 5, Dunn 3-13 5-6 14, Miller 6-13 2-3 17, Battle 0-4 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 2, Reynolds 3-7 2-3 8. Totals 23-56 9-15 65.
Halftime_Wichita St. 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 10-26 (Walton 5-7, Porter 2-3, Bell 1-2, Rojas 1-2, Flanagan 1-5, Abidde 0-1, Pohto 0-1, Pierre 0-5), Temple 10-24 (Dunn 3-5, Hicks 3-5, Miller 3-9, Jourdain 1-2, Battle 0-3). Rebounds_Wichita St. 36 (Rojas 11), Temple 25 (Jourdain 7). Assists_Wichita St. 18 (Rojas, Porter 5), Temple 15 (Dunn, Miller 4). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 13, Temple 17.
