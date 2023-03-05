FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines354-90-23-9218
Tchewa363-63-42-6009
Chaplin332-81-21-2007
Conwell211-60-00-0322
Harris373-132-20-01110
Smith214-90-01-20011
Bryant81-50-01-3052
Walker80-20-20-4100
Muordar10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-586-128-267949

Percentages: FG .310, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Smith 3-3, Chaplin 2-5, Harris 2-9, Hines 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Conwell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tchewa, Walker).

Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 3, Conwell 2, Harris 2, Hines 2, Tchewa 2, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris, Hines, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WICHITA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Okafor194-70-05-7118
Poor Bear-Chandler151-20-00-1113
Rojas234-62-20-61210
Pierre394-100-01-2409
Porter389-163-31-55224
Bell274-81-20-31211
Pohto242-50-01-10424
Flanagan70-10-00-2020
Scott60-10-00-0010
Abidde10-00-00-0000
Ricks10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-566-78-36171369

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Porter 3-5, Bell 2-3, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-2, Pierre 1-5, Flanagan 0-1, Pohto 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Okafor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Porter 5, Pohto 3).

Turnovers: 14 (Pohto 4, Porter 4, Rojas 3, Bell, Okafor, Pierre).

Steals: 7 (Pohto 2, Porter 2, Rojas 2, Bell).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Florida331649
Wichita St.363369

A_7,532 (10,506).

