All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8264.562_
Boston8365.561_
New York8265.558½
Oakland7967.5413
Seattle7868.5344

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Los Angeles9453.639_
St. Louis7669.524_
San Diego7670.521½
Cincinnati7671.5171
Philadelphia7472.507

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you