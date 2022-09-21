All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8465.564+2
Seattle8166.551_
Tampa Bay8267.550_

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9356.624+11½
San Diego8266.554+1
Philadelphia8167.547_
Milwaukee7970.530

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

