All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|+2
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|_
Tuesday's Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|+11½
|San Diego
|82
|66
|.554
|+1
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
