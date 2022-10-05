All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-Toronto9270.568+6
y-Seattle9072.556+4
y-Tampa Bay8676.531_

y-clinched wild card

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-New York10161.623+14
y-San Diego8973.549+2
y-Philadelphia8775.537_
Milwaukee8676.5311

y-clinched wild card

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

