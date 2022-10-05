All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|92
|70
|.568
|+6
|y-Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|+4
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|76
|.531
|_
y-clinched wild card
Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-New York
|101
|61
|.623
|+14
|y-San Diego
|89
|73
|.549
|+2
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|75
|.537
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|76
|.531
|1
y-clinched wild card
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Wednesday's Games
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
