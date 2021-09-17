All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Toronto
|82
|65
|.558
|½
|Oakland
|79
|67
|.541
|3
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|4
Thursday's Games
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|54
|.635
|_
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|_
|San Diego
|76
|70
|.521
|½
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|.520
|½
|Philadelphia
|74
|72
|.507
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.