AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8769.558+2
Tampa Bay8570.548
Seattle8470.545_

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9759.622+13
San Diego8668.558+3
Philadelphia8371.539_
Milwaukee8372.535½

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

