All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|+2
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|+½
|Seattle
|84
|70
|.545
|_
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|+13
|San Diego
|86
|68
|.558
|+3
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|½
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.