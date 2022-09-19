All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8364.565+1½
Tampa Bay8264.562+1
Seattle8165.555_

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta9155.623+11
San Diego8166.551
Philadelphia8066.548_
Milwaukee7868.5342

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you