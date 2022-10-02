All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|89
|69
|.563
|+3
|y-Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|+1½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|72
|.544
|_
y-clinched wild card
Saturday's Games
Toronto 10, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-New York
|98
|60
|.620
|+13
|San Diego
|87
|71
|.551
|+2
|Philadelphia
|85
|73
|.538
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|74
|.532
|1
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
