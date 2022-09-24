All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Tampa Bay8467.556+1½
Toronto8467.556+1½
Seattle8268.547_
Baltimore7971.5273

Thursday's Games

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9358.616+10
Philadelphia8367.553
San Diego8368.550_
Milwaukee8170.5362

z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

