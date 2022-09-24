All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|.556
|+1½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|+1½
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|.527
|3
Thursday's Games
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Saturday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|+10
|Philadelphia
|83
|67
|.553
|+½
|San Diego
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|2
z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
