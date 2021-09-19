All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Boston8665.570_
Toronto8465.564_
New York8367.553
Oakland8167.547

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Los Angeles9654.640_
St. Louis7869.531_
Philadelphia7672.514
San Diego7672.514
Cincinnati7773.513

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

