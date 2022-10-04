All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|+5½
|y-Seattle
|88
|72
|.550
|+2½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|.534
|_
y-clinched wild card
Monday's Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
Detroit 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-New York
|99
|61
|.619
|+12
|y-San Diego
|88
|72
|.550
|+1
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|73
|.544
|_
|Milwaukee
|85
|75
|.531
|2
y-clinched wild card
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
