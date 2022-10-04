All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-Toronto9169.569+5½
y-Seattle8872.550+2½
y-Tampa Bay8675.534_

y-clinched wild card

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-New York9961.619+12
y-San Diego8872.550+1
y-Philadelphia8773.544_
Milwaukee8575.5312

y-clinched wild card

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

