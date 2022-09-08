All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Tampa Bay7758.570+1½
Seattle7760.562
Toronto7660.559_
Baltimore7265.526

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Atlanta8651.628+10½
San Diego7662.551_
Philadelphia7561.551_
Milwaukee7165.5224

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

