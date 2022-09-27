All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|87
|67
|.565
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|+½
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|3½
Sunday's Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
Monday's Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Tinoco 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|96
|58
|.623
|+12
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
Monday's Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Muller 1-1) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
