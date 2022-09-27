All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8767.565+3
Tampa Bay8469.549
Seattle8369.546_
Baltimore8073.523

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Tinoco 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9658.623+12
San Diego8568.556+1½
Philadelphia8369.546_
Milwaukee8271.536

z-clinched playoff berth

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-1) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you