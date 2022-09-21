All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Toronto8464.568+2½
Tampa Bay8266.554
Seattle8166.551_

Monday's Games

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Atlanta9355.628+12½
San Diego8266.554+1½
Philadelphia8067.544_
Milwaukee7870.527

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

