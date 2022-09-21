All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|84
|64
|.568
|+2½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|66
|.554
|+½
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|_
Monday's Games
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Tuesday's Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|55
|.628
|+12½
|San Diego
|82
|66
|.554
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|70
|.527
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
