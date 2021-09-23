All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Boston8865.575_
New York8667.562_
Toronto8567.559½
Seattle8369.546
Oakland8270.539

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
z-Los Angeles9755.638_
St. Louis8269.543_
Cincinnati7874.513
Philadelphia7874.513

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

