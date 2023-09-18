All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|+9½
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|+1
|Texas
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|½
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 4, Texas 2
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|82
|68
|.547
|+4
|Arizona
|79
|72
|.523
|+½
|Cincinnati
|79
|73
|.520
|_
|Chicago
|78
|72
|.520
|_
|Miami
|78
|73
|.517
|½
|San Francisco
|76
|74
|.507
|2
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
