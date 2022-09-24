All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|.556
|+1½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|+1½
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|_
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|.527
|3
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|+10
|Philadelphia
|83
|67
|.553
|+½
|San Diego
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|2
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.