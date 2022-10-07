All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
Baltimore00.000_
Boston00.000_
Chicago00.000_
Detroit00.000_
Kansas City00.000_
Los Angeles00.000_
Minnesota00.000_
Oakland00.000_
y-Seattle00.000_
y-Tampa Bay01.000_
Texas00.000_
y-Toronto00.000_

y-clinched wild card

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPctWCGB
y-Philadelphia101.000_
Arizona00.000_
Chicago00.000_
Cincinnati00.000_
Colorado00.000_
Miami00.000_
Milwaukee00.000_
y-New York00.000_
Pittsburgh00.000_
y-San Diego00.000_
San Francisco00.000_
Washington00.000_

y-clinched wild card

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you