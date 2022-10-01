All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|+2
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|+½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|_
y-clinched wild card
Friday's Games
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-New York
|98
|59
|.624
|+14
|San Diego
|86
|71
|.548
|+2
|Milwaukee
|84
|73
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|84
|73
|.535
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
