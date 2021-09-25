All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|88
|66
|.571
|_
|New York
|87
|67
|.565
|_
|Seattle
|85
|69
|.552
|2
|Toronto
|85
|69
|.552
|2
|Oakland
|83
|71
|.539
|4
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3
Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 14, Houston 2
Saturday's Games
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|55
|.643
|_
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|_
|Philadelphia
|80
|74
|.519
|5½
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6
St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled